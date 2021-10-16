Police stop provisional licence holder with expired MOT caught driving on M1 in Derbyshire
A provisional licence holder with an expired MOT was stopped by police after being caught driving on M1 in Derbyshire.
Bikers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit witnessed the offender doing some ‘questionable driving’ on the motorway yesterday, Friday, October 15.
It was later found the driver, who was alone at the time, held only a provisional licence and had an expired MoT.
Provisional driving licence holders are not allowed to drive on motorways unless it is part of a lesson and they are accompanied by an approved driving instructor in a vehicle fitted with dual controls.
Posting on Twitter, Derbyshire RPU Bikers said: “First off, some questionable driving on motorway. Speeding past bikes in outside lane.
“Car initially won’t follow bike into services. Strong persuasion given amd driver stopped.
“PLH on her own on motorway at speed. #fatal4 #commonsense #ridiculous #bumpercar.”
They added: “Oh and an expired MoT. You couldn't make it up.”