Police stop driver ‘tapping away on Whatsapp’ while ‘weaving all over the road’ near Chesterfield

A motorist faces a ban after they were caught by police ‘tapping away on Whatsapp’ while driving near Chesterfield.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Police say they stopped a BMW off the M1 after receiving reports of a possible drink or drug driver ‘weaving all over the road’ yesterday (Thursday, February 7).

Officers tweeted: “Not drunk or drugged up but tapping away on WhatsApp, even as we followed.

“On 6 points already, another 6 incoming - disqualification pending.”

