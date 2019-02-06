Police STILL want to speak to these men after disorder at Chesterfield FC v Wrexham AFC

Derbyshire Police’s Football Unit are still trying to trace the men pictured in connection with disorder outside Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium.

The incidents took place before and after the match between Chesterfield FC and Wrexham AFC on Saturday, October 27 2018.

Who are they?

Following the initial appeal eight of the twelve men have been identified and officers would like to thank all those who have come forward with information.

But police still want to hear from anyone who may know the individuals pictured or have information that may help the investigation.

Any information should be reported to the Derbyshire Constabulary Football Unit by calling 101, 0345 123 3333.

