Police sound warning after men in 'smart black clothing' break into Bolsover home

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after two men in ‘smart black clothing’ broke into a Bolsover home.

The offenders forced their way into a house on Langwith Road yesterday evening (Saturday, January 11) at around 6pm, while the occupants were inside the property.

The incident happened on Langwith Road. Pic: Google Images

There were two offenders, one was approximately 6ft tall and the second offender was approximately 5ft7 inches tall.

They are both described as wearing smart black clothing, smart black shoes, black hats, black scarves around their faces, both were wearing similar gloves that were black underneath and red on the top.

It is believed the offenders escaped over the rear fence and out onto Selwyn Street.

Officers are currently in the area conducting house to house enquiries. If you have any information that might help the investigation, call 101, quoting incident number 20000020540.

A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne SNT said: “Please keep all doors locked even when at home, and do not open your door unless you are 100 per cent certain who the person is.

“Look through a window to see who is at the door, anyone who is legitimate will have identification and will be more than happy to show this to you.

“Above all else if you are not sure who is at the door do not open it. If you see any suspicious activity then please call the police.

“The law states you can use reasonable force to protect yourself or others, however it does not protect you if the action is over the top or calculated revenge.”