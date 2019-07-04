Police set to issue update on Chesterfield murder later today

Police have said they will be issuing an update later today after a murder investigation was launched in Chesterfield.

Officers had been making enquiries in and around the Chesterfield area after receiving a call reporting local man Graham Snell missing on June 30.

Graham Snell

Mr Snell, 71, was last seen alive on Wednesday June 19 in Chesterfield town centre.

During enquiries into his whereabouts, police uncovered information that changed their investigation from one of a missing person to one of murder.

A 29-year-old man from Chesterfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 31-year-old man from Chesterfield has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police on Marsden Street, Chesterfield

Officers have spent several days carrying out enquiries in and around Mr Snell's home on Marsden Street, close to Chesterfield town centre.

In a statement issued yesterday, a Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Local residents are likely to see an increased police presence in the coming days.

"Officers have also been conducting enquiries in Oakamoor Close and residents will also have seen an increased police presence in the area."