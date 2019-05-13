Police seize uninsured Mercedes believed to be linked to crimes in Derbyshire

Police seized a Mercedes on the M1 this morning after the driver was found to be uninsured.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said they believed the silver Mercedes to be linked to suspicious incidents in Barlborough where the occupants have been seen 'eyeing up' high value vehicles.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Police said that there was no evidence of any car crime at the time of the arrest but checks found that the driver was not insured.

Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted: "Stopped and no evidence of any car crime tonight but all the evidence we need to prove the driver isn’t insured. Walking back to Boston."