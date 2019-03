Police seized a stolen Audi after the driver crashed it into a post near Chesterfield.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pursued the vehicle from Calow to Duckmanton before the driver crashed it into a lamppost.

The driver was ‘on his toes’ and fled the scene- but the vehicle was ‘recovered for forensics’, say officers.

