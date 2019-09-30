Police seize car and motorbike in blitz on uninsured vehicles

Police in Nottinghamshire have warned uninsured motorists to beware after impounding a car and a motorbike over the weekend.

Sherwood Police: Ollerton, Clipstone and villages posted on their Facebook page

"Driving in Rainworth without a licence or insurance isn’t clever and will not be tolerated. Another one off the road, happy days!!!"

"Another uninsured and untaxed bike off the roads.

"Seized by the beat team in Ollerton yesterday.

"Our message is quite simple: Tax it, insure it.....KEEP IT!"