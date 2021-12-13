Police seize 30 guns from Derbyshire residents after concerns about their conduct

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team reported that in recent weeks, they have seized approximately 30 firearms from residents. This is because of concerns regarding their conduct and their suitability to be firearms certificate holders.

A Rural Crime Team spokesperson said that strict safety measures surrounding firearm licensing are in place in the county, and that police will act quickly to ensure that guns are only kept in suitable hands.

“In Derbyshire there is, and always has been, intense scrutiny and robust safeguarding around firearms licensing- systems are in place to protect the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team reminded residents that there are strict gun safety measures in the county.

“Can we make it clear to all those who hold firearms certificates and to those who are considering applying for a certificate- your conduct matters and swift, robust action will be taken if your suitability is called into question.

”The issuing of a firearms certificate is a privilege not a right and we need to be confident that those who hold valid certificates are fit to do so.”

The Rural Crime Team said that if evidence comes to light which suggests an individual is no longer suitable to hold a firearms certificate, a review will be conducted by the Firearms Licensing Team.