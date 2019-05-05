Police seeking witnesses after two young women assaulted in Clay Cross

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in which two women were attacked by a third in Clay Cross.

The incident happened in North Street at about 10.25pm on Friday, May 3, and left the victims, aged 17 and 25, with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "One woman, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody for questioning.

"Did you witness the incident? Were you in the area at 9pm and about 10.30pm? Do you have dashcam footage of the assault taking place?"

Officers can be contacted via private message on Facebook, Twitter, or via www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 1399 of May 3, in all correspondence relating to the case.