Police searching for three people after woman assaulted outside Chesterfield bar

Police have released images of three people after a woman was assaulted outside a Chesterfield bar.

A 30-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted outside Einstein’s bar in Holywell Street on Thursday December 15, sometime after midnight.

The woman also had her phone stolen during the incident.

If you recognise the people pictured, who may have witnessed the incident, police would like to hear from you. Anyone with information quote reference 19*672033 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lisa Sindall