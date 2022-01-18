Police search for North Derbyshire man after allegations of possessing indecent images of children
Officers are trying to locate a man from North Derbyshire they want to speak to in relation to the possession of indecent images of children.
Graham Ashby, 51, was reported as missing from his home in Staveley in June last year. Since then, he is believed to have travelled to the Bristol area.
Anyone who may have seen Graham, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods. If contacting the police regarding the search for Graham, quote reference number 21*177310 in any correspondence:
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please note that in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.