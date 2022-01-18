Police search for North Derbyshire man after allegations of possessing indecent images of children

Derbyshire Police are trying to trace Graham, who is believed to have left the area last year.

Graham Ashby, 51, was reported as missing from his home in Staveley in June last year. Since then, he is believed to have travelled to the Bristol area.

Anyone who may have seen Graham, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods. If contacting the police regarding the search for Graham, quote reference number 21*177310 in any correspondence:

Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact Website – complete the online contact form here. Phone – call us on 101.