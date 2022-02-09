Police search for Derbyshire youth who left their cash behind after fleeing from officers

Police are trying to locate a youth who ran from officers in Derbyshire and left behind a ‘reasonable amount of cash’.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 12:28 pm

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team reported on Sunday, February 6 that a group of youths fled after they attended a local anti-social behaviour hotspot.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Unfortunately one of the group left behind their personal belongings which contained a reasonable amount of cash.”

Officers said they would return the cash to the owner if they get in touch and confirm the amount.

Officers said they will return the cash to the individual who fled from them.