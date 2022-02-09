Police search for Derbyshire youth who left their cash behind after fleeing from officers

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team reported on Sunday, February 6 that a group of youths fled after they attended a local anti-social behaviour hotspot.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Unfortunately one of the group left behind their personal belongings which contained a reasonable amount of cash.”

Officers said they would return the cash to the owner if they get in touch and confirm the amount.