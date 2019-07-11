Police reveal Chesterfield man Graham Snell was dismembered - everything we know so far

Police investigating the murder of Chesterfield man Graham Snell are searching for a number of his body parts after officers have revealed he was dismembered.

Here's what we know so far...

Police divers are searching a pond on Newland Gardens, Newbold, for the missing body parts of alleged murder victim Graham Snell.

Who is Graham Snell?

Graham Snell lived on Marsden Street in Chesterfield, near the town centre, and he was aged 71.

He was reported missing on June 30 after he was last seen in Chesterfield town centre on June 19.

He was a well-known and well-liked man.

Then what happened?

Derbyshire police launched a missing person appeal but information came to light which turned it into a murder investigation.

Has anyone been charged?

Yes, Daniel Walsh, 29, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, is to go on trial later this year for the murder of Mr Snell.

Police on Marsden Street, Chesterfield, where Mr Snell lived.

He has appeared at Chesterfield magistrates' court and Derby Crown Court. He denies the charge.

A second man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has since been released on police bail.

What's the latest?

Police divers are searching a pond on Newland Gardens, Newbold, for the body parts of Mr Snell, after officers have revealed that he was dismembered.

Graham Snell.

What have the police said today?

Superintendent Gareth Meadows, of Derbyshire police, said: “As you will be aware last week 29-year-old Daniel Walsh, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, was charged with the murder of Graham Snell.

“Graham was a man who was well-known and well-liked in the area and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.

“Recent media reports regarding this case have revealed specific details about the investigation – including the fact that Mr Snell, 71, was dismembered.

“Officers are currently searching for a number of Mr Snell’s body parts which are currently outstanding.

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask the people of Chesterfield, once again, to come forward with any information that they think may be of use to the investigation.

Police on Oakamoor Close, Holme Hall, as part of the Graham Snell murder investigation.

“As you will be aware we have been searching two addresses in the town – Marsden Street and Oakamoor Close – and today officers are in attendance at a small pond in Newland Gardens, off Newbold Road."

Are police still appealing for information?

Yes, detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, between June 19 and 30.

In particular police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously between those dates carrying bags in or around the town.

How can you contact police if you have any information about the case?

If you have any information, no matter how inconsequential it might seem, call Derbyshire police on the 101 number, quoting the reference 19*340439.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.