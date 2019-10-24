Police respond to increase in Chesterfield 'violent crime' figures

Derbyshire Police have responded to a spike in violent crime figures in Chesterfield.

The Police Federation said officers across England and Wales were struggling to 'deliver the basics'- and warned the benefits of promised new recruits would not be felt 'for some time'.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 2,276 violent crime incidents were recorded in Chesterfield in the 12 months to June.

This was an increase of 51 per cent on the past year.

But Derbyshire Police have put the increase down to a change in the way crimes are reported.

Derbyshire Constabulary assistant chief constable Kem Mehmet said: “Derbyshire Constabulary is committed to providing a quality service to victims of crime; putting victims at the heart of our service and preventing harm, especially to the most vulnerable.

“Pivotal to this is improving the quality and completeness of recorded crime, in line with the National Crime Recording Standards, Home Office Counting Rules and the Code of Ethics.

“This is to ensure that victims receive appropriate support, safeguarding and resolution.

“Following the publication of the HMICFRS Crime Data Integrity inspection report, Derbyshire Constabulary has put in place an extensive programme of activity to drive these improvements in recording.

“As a result of this activity, Derbyshire Constabulary has recorded significant increases in crime, in particular Violence Against the Person, Public Order and Sexual Offences, since March 2019.”

Responding to the national figures, which show a 7 per cent increase in crime across England and Wales, John Apter, chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: "These figures once again come as no surprise as officers continue to struggle to deal with delivering the basics in policing which is incredibly frustrating for them.

“With forces snowed under by demand, unable to answer all 999 calls in some cases, chiefs are having to make some difficult decisions over which services need to be reined back."

