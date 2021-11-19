Police have warned that rogue traders in Chesterfield are preying on the elderly.

In a statement, Derbyshire Police said there had been two incidents over the past week in the Chesterfield area where elderly residents have been cold called and asked if they wanted their gutters cleaning.

These rogue traders then assessed the guttering and informed the resident their roof was damaged and needed work, costing between £600-£2000. In both cases repairs were not required, and the price was disproportionate for the work offered.A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Please ensure you do not fall foul of this illegal practice and become a victim of rogue traders. Do not accept quotes from traders who knock on your door without invitation.