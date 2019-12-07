Police release update on Derbyshire sex assault

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking along a Derbyshire trail.

The assault happened at about 1.30am this morning on the Nutbrook Trail, near Kirk Hallam.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident a short time later and remains in police custody for questioning.

A large part of the Nutbrook Trail around Swan Lake, as well as the car park and a stretch near Kirk Hallam Community Academy, is currently cordoned off while officers carry out a search of the area.

Police say their investigation is in its early stages and officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of the morning.

Did you see anything suspicious or any vehicles that seemed odd?

If you have any information, call 101, quoting incident 82 of 7 December.