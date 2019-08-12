Police release these pictures of man they want to talk to after attack in Chesterfield bar

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after what they describe as an 'unprovoked' assault at a bar in Chesterfield.

According to officers, a 23-year-old man was in the beer garden at Vibe in Holywell Street at around 4.30am on July 28 - when a man approached him and hit him in the jaw with a glass bottle before punching him in the face.

Vibe bar.

The victim suffered a nose bleed and bruising and swelling to his face.

If you recognise the man in the pictures, call PC Lisa Sindall on 101, quoting reference number 19*395951.

Call police if you recognise this man.

