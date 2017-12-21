Police release pictures of sentimental items stolen during series of burglaries

Police investigating a series of burglaries in the Dronfield area have released photos of some distinctive and sentimental items they would like to trace.

The incidents all took place sometime between 11am and 6.30pm on Tuesday, November 28 when homes on Gosforth Green and Garth Way were broken into. The doors of properties on Gosforth Lane and Ford Close were damaged, but not broken in to.

A Raymond Weil watch was stolen from a property on Main Road, Holmesfield.

During one of the incidents, a silver keyring which had been a gift from a daughter to her father on her wedding day and engraved with a special message was stolen, along with a pair of ruby and gold earrings (pictured).

Other items taken include Pandora bracelets and charms, cash and a Michael Kors padded coat.

Patrols of the area are being carried out but officers in the area are urging people to be alert, to report anything suspicious and to be security conscious.

PC Sally Horner, of the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “While the days are shorter and darker at this time of year it becomes easier to spot when there is no one at home.

A silver Gucci bangle watch was one of the items stolen from a home on Main Road, Holmesfield.

“Please take a few moments before you leave the house to consider security. Always make sure windows and doors are locked, leave a light or a lamp on an automatic timer, and if you have a burglar alarm make sure it is set.”

PC Horner added: “We would also encourage people not to leave valuables or presents in sight of windows and doors. Investigations are ongoing, and patrols are being carried away, but you can really help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of this devastating crime.”

Police have also managed to get hold of photographs of some valuable jewellery pieces which were stolen during a burglary in Holmesfield on Monday, October 30 in the hope that someone might recognise them.

A silver Gucci bangle watch, a Raymond Weil watch and a Swarovski Alana necklace (also pictured) were stolen from a home on Main Road.

The Swarovski Alana necklace, which was stolen from a home on Main Road, Holmesfield.

Other items which were taken include a gold and silver bracelet watch a Silver Jubilee 1977 pendant and chain, a Pandora bracelet and a gold and opal ring.

Have you noticed or been offered any of these items for sale recently? Did you notice anything suspicious or have any information which might help police with their enquiries?

If you think you may be able to help, please call Police Staff Investigator Annie Branson on 101, quoting reference 17*469990, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.