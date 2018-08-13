Police release new CCTV images and information after disappearance of Derbyshire man, 70

Police investigating the disappearance of a 70-year-old man who has been missing for 11 days have released new images and information.

Anthony Ward, who is known as Tony, went missing on August 2 and officers have now released images of the last known sighting of him, caught on CCTV in Stretton Road, Morton, walking towards the A61 at 11.10pm that evening.

Mr Ward, who has links to Belper where he previously lived, is a keen walker and was last seen wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, dark trousers and light coloured shoes. He is described as 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and with greying hair.

Mr Ward was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Detective Sergeant Adam Gascoigne, of Derbyshire police, said: “We are hoping these new images will help jog someone’s mind that may have seen Tony either that night or in the days following his disappearance.

“We are very concerned about Tony and would urge anyone who thinks they have any information, no matter how trivial is may seem, to get in contact.

“I would also like to pass on my thanks, and the thanks of the family, to the people of Morton. Their tireless help and dedication in the search for Tony has been exceptional and shows the true meaning of community spirit.”

Anyone with any information relating to Tony’s disappearance is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 445-030818, by calling 101, or completing the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.