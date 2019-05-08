Police release last known video of missing Derbyshire man

Officers searching for missing Stretton man Peter Smalley have released the last known footage of the 66-year-old.

Peter was reported missing after leaving an address in Milton Avenue, Stretton.

Missing man Peter Smalley.

CCTV footage from a shop in High Street, Clay Cross, shows Peter heading out of the store and in the direction of the Aldi supermarket at around 11.30am on Saturday, May 4.

Information passed to officers suggested that Peter may have been seen at about 1.15pm later that day at a brick bus stop on the A61 in Mickley, however, following enquiries in the area that sighting has been discounted.

Peter, who is from Stretton, is white, about 5ft 9ins, with grey hair and a long beard. He wears blue plastic glasses and was last seen wearing light blue jeans, black boots, a cream cardigan and a brown suede jacket.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and police want anyone who can help to find Peter to get in touch urgently.

Call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote incident 879 of May 4.