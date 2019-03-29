Police release images of three men after phone thefts in Chesterfield

Police released CCTV images of three men officers want to speak to in connection with the theft of two mobile phones from a shop on Vicar Lane in Chesterfield.

The phones, a Samsung Galaxy S10 and a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, were stolen at around 12.50pm on Friday, March 8 from the 3 Store.

Men police would like to speak to.

A police spokesman said: "Do you recognise any of the men in the pictures?

"If you could help us identify the men, or have any information which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19*119979 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Adrian Palethorpe, in any correspondence.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.