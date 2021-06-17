Police release images of 'large' haul of jewellery stolen in raid on Derbyshire home
A Derbyshire family whose home has been burgled have provided police with pictures of the stolen jewellery in a bid to trace the items.
A burglar broke into a house in Pentrich Road, Swanwick, sometime between 2am and 4am on Thursday, June 10.
They took a large amount of jewellery, including a women’s Gucci necklace, Clogau Gold Swarovski sea creature earrings, Clogau Gold ‘close to my heart’ gold pendant and matching earrings, a Pandora charm bracelet and four charms and a 9ct gold solitaire engagement ring.
Three unusual ornamental Lion King figures, decorated with Swarovski crystals, were also stolen.
If you have any information, or have been offered any of these items for sale, contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 21*321633.
You can also contact officers via the force website or social media channels.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.