Police release images of head-on crash in Derbyshire town centre
Derbyshire police have released photographs of a head-on collision which officers say was caused by an alleged drink-driver.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:21 pm
One of the county’s police traffic teams said the incident took place in Ilkeston on Sunday afternoon (January 23).
A spokesperson for the Erewash Response Unit said yesterday: “Van driver distracted by his mobile phone veered into the opposing lane causing a head-on collision.
“Breathalysed - blows 120 roadside.
“Arrested - provides evidential reading of 113 in custody.
“To be charged when fit.”