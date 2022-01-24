Police release images of head-on crash in Derbyshire town centre

Derbyshire police have released photographs of a head-on collision which officers say was caused by an alleged drink-driver.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:21 pm

One of the county’s police traffic teams said the incident took place in Ilkeston on Sunday afternoon (January 23).

A spokesperson for the Erewash Response Unit said yesterday: “Van driver distracted by his mobile phone veered into the opposing lane causing a head-on collision.

“Breathalysed - blows 120 roadside.

Derbyshire police have released photographs of a head-on collision which officers say was caused by an alleged drink-driver. Image: Erewash Response.

“Arrested - provides evidential reading of 113 in custody.

“To be charged when fit.”