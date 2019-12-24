Police release image of suspect after woman assaulted outside Chesterfield bar

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following an assault outside a Chesterfield bar.

Woman wanted following assault outside Einstein's bar in Chesterfield.

A 30-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted outside the bar in Holywell Street on Thursday 15 December, sometime after midnight.

It is understood that two women and a man assaulted the victim and her phone was also stolen during the incident.

If you recognise the woman pictured, officers would like to hear from you, as it is believed she may be able to assist with their enquiries into the incident.

Anyone with information should the police quoting reference 19*672033 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lisa Sindall.

Call on 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.