Police release image of man suspected of damaging a CCTV in Derbyshire CCTV suspect Derbyshire police want to identify the man in this image following damage caused to a CCTV The damage was caused in Ashover on October 16. If you have any information regarding this contact PC 2739 Baker on 101 quoting reference number 19000563393.