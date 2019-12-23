Police release image of man as part of Derbyshire assault investigation

Officers are hoping to speak with a man in connection with an assault that took place in a Derbyshire town centre.

Officers investigating an assault in Ripley want to speak to this man in connection with the incident and have released in image in an appeal to the public to help find him.

Police would like to speak to this man.

The assault took place in Ripley market place at around 10pm on Saturday, December 14.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was punched to the face causing a fractured jaw.

The man pictured was in the area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information should contact us using any of the below methods – including reference 19*675676 in any correspondence:

• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

• Phone – call on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.