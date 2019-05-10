Police release CCTV images of man they’d like to speak to after Chesterfield club ‘glassing’

Police investigating an assault in a Chesterfield nightclub have issued images of a man they would like to speak to.

A 20-year-old woman reported that was hit with a glass at The Association, Corporation Street, on Monday, May 6.

Police say they appreciate the images are not of the best quality, but they are hopeful someone who was in the club at the time will see this appeal and be able to give them more information.

She shared images of her injuries in the hopes someone with information would come forward- you can read the story here.

The incident happened at around 2am, and has been linked with a later report of assault, where a 20-year-old man has reported a glass was thrown at him.

The images were captured by CCTV and while officers say they appreciate they are not of the best quality, they are hopeful that someone who was in the club at the time will see this appeal and be able to provide them with information.

If you witnessed either incident, or can identify the man pictured, call police on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.