Police release CCTV images after theft of baked goods from Chesterfield shop

Police are appealing for information after the theft of baked goods from a Chesterfield shop.

Officers have received reports that baked goods have been stolen from outside a shop on West Bars on two occasions, both early in the morning. The first incident was reported on July 23 with the second two days later.

Police are investigating after baked goods were stolen from outside a Chesterfield shop

READ MORE: Chesterfield couple's heartache as twins die from rare illness

Police would like to speak to the people pictured in connection with the thefts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*398325 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers have released images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents

READ MORE:Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results