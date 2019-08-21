Police release CCTV images after Chesterfield knifepoint robbery

Officers have released CCTV images in a bid to identify a man after a knifepoint robbery.

At around 10.45pm last night (Tuesday, August 20), a man entered the Jet petrol station in Brimington armed with a knife.

Police release CCTV images after Chesterfield petrol station knifepoint robbery

Derbyshire Constabulary have released the CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with this crime.

He approached a member of staff by the till and grappled with him, causing minor cuts to his hand.

The robber then climbed over the counter and took the till, running off toward Manor Road.

Police describe the suspect as white and wearing all black.

Police are asking people to come forward if they find the till, as they believe the robber may have discarded it.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact DC Craig Chidlow, quoting the reference number 19000442993 in any correspondence.