Police release CCTV image after £700 of fuel stolen from Derbyshire petrol station

Officers investigating the theft of £700 worth of fuel from a service station in Markham Vale are asking the public for help to trace the man pictured.

At 1.45pm on Monday 14 October a HGV pulled up at the Markham Vale service station.

Fuel theft suspect.

The man pictured, who was the passenger in the HGV, entered the store, handed over a fuel card as security and the driver of the lorry filled up the vehicle with £700 worth of fuel.

The HGV drove off with no attempt being made to pay for the fuel and the card was found to have expired.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured should contact Derbyshire police with reference 19*549504 using any of the below methods: