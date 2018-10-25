Police release CCTV footage in appeal for witnesses after violent incident at Derbyshire pub

CCTV footage of a man being punched in the beer garden of a Derbyshire pub has been released by police.

The video shows a man throwing punches during the incident at the New Inn pub, on Tamworth Road in Long Eaton. It occurred on Thursday September 13 at around 5.20pm.

The video shows a man throwing punches in the beer garden of a Derbyshire pub

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 18000439161 and the name of the officer in the case PC Tim Dugard.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.