Police record sharp increase in dangerous drivers on Derbyshire’s roads

The number of speeding offences in the county has risen by nearly 30% from 2020 to 2021.

In 2021, CREST cameras detected 44,677 speeding offences, which is a 27% rise from the previous year. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, along with local policing sections, also witnessed a further 949 speeders and 453 uninsured drivers.

Sergeant Scott Riley, Derbyshire Constabulary’s operational RPU lead, said: “Each day, road collisions cause devastation to victims, families and communities across Derbyshire. Often, each crash could have easily been avoided if adhering to the rules of the road - speed limits are in place for a reason and there's never an excuse for lack of correct documentation whilst in a vehicle.”

With Road Safety Week beginning today, Derbyshire Police will focus on tackling speeding offences and dealing with uninsured drivers on the county’s roads.

A casualty reduction officer has analysed over 1000 social media comments from Derbyshire residents about areas of concern for speeding, allowing for 50 speeding hotspots to be identified. These will be attended by officers, with 16 already having been visited, and further sites are currently being assessed as well.

Derbyshire Police will also crack down on dangerous uninsured drivers as part of the Drive Insured campaign. The force will be accessing the Motor Insurance Database (MID), a central record of all live motor insurance policies, to quickly detect if a driver appears to be uninsured at the roadside, along with targeting those with Tutelage markers - who have failed to insure their vehicles since receiving an advisory letter.

Drivers found without insurance can have their vehicle seized and potentially crushed, along with a £300 fixed penalty notice and six points on their licence. Individuals can also face court and receive a further fine and a driving ban.

Sgt Riley said: "These operations help us to safeguard the residents of Derbyshire and enhances our chance to enforce and educate offending drivers, who are causing harm to our communities and placing lives at risk.