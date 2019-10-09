Police re-issue CCTV image after damage caused to Chesterfield shop

Police are re-appealing for help to trace a group of people they would like to speak to after damage was caused to a Chesterfield shop.

Officers issued an appeal and CCTV image last month after the window of Nora Eve Bridal on West Bars was damaged sometime overnight between September 6 and September 7.

Police would like to trace the people pictured in connection with the incident.

One of the people pictured has now been identified and eliminated from police enquiries but officers are still trying to trace the other people pictured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*477156 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Mark Webb, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.