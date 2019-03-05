Police re-appeal for information after robbery at North East Derbyshire shop

Police are re-appealing for information about a robbery at a shop in Dronfield Woodhouse.

A man entered the McColls store on Barnes Lane and demanded money at around 4.45pm on Saturday January 19.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident

He left the store in the direction of Carr Lane and then headed towards Stubley Lane.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as being white and around 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a black sleeveless body warmer, dark-coloured trousers and a khaki-coloured beanie.

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage or CCTV covering the area, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*31259 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Dan Appleby, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.