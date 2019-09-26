Police re-appeal after armed robbery in Old Whittington

Police investigating an armed robbery in Old Whittington are re-appealing for information.

The robbery occurred at around 7pm on Friday September 13 when a man entered Netty’s Convenience Store in Whittington Hill.

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the offence

He demanded the shopkeeper open the till, threatened her with an imitation firearm and then stole the whole till before running left out of the shop and down Whittington Hill.

On September 17, the till taken during the robbery was found on a grassed area off Newbridge Court, Whittington, while a pair of gloves that were also believed to have been worn by the offender were found in Whittington Hill, close to the junction of Newbridge Street.

The robber is described as around 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a light coloured beanie hat, a black shiny jacket and dark trousers.

The offender was also wearing what has been described as a “Halloween” mask of an old man and was also wearing black gloves.

The victim was not physically hurt in the incident.

Officers want to speak to anyone who has any information, was in the area at the time or who may have been driving in the area and have dashcam footage that shows the offender leaving the scene or in the area where the till and gloves were found.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police quoting reference number 19*489925 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.