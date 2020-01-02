A police probe into a double murder in Derbyshire is continuing today.

The investigation was launched after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a house in New Zealand Lane, Duffield, near Belper, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Officers called to the property discovered the fatally injured pair and arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene.

He was held on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night as enquiries continued.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Detectives investigating what happened at the house in New Zealand Lane have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and there was no one else in the property at the time.

“Formal identification of the victims has yet to take place and specially trained liaison officers are supporting their families.”

The house where the body was found was sealed off yesterday while it was forensically examined.