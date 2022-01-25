Police probe fight outside Chesterfield KFC restaurant

Two men have been arrested for assault following the incident, on West Bars, which left a man with facial injuries.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “At around 4.30pm on Saturday, January 22, officers were called to reports of a fight outside KFC in West Bars.

"A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital in the town with fractures to his face.

Police are investigating a fight which took place outside a Chesterfield KFC restaurant. Image: Google Maps.

“Two men, aged 33 and 37, have been arrested in connection with the incident and we would like to hear from any witnesses who have yet to come forward.

“Were you passing by at the time? Have you recorded any dashcam footage?

"Please contact us via the following methods quoting reference 22000042415.”

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call 101.