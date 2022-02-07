Police probe Derbyshire burglary after neighbour assaulted by thugs

Officers were called to reports of a break-in at a house in Church View Drive, Baslow, at around 9.30am on Friday, February 4.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A neighbour who had heard an alarm and went to investigate was assaulted by three men, suffering an injury to his hand.

"The men drove off in a distinctive silver coloured Kia Soul.

Police investigating a burglary in Derbyshire are appealing for drivers with dashcam footage to come forward. Image: Derbyshire police.

"Officers are keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area, as well as anyone with CCTV, that may have captured the Kia being driven off from the scene which is believed to have headed in the direction of Sheffield.

"They also want to speak to the man pictured who was pictured in the area in the preceding days and may be able to help officers with their enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 22*069403.