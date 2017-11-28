Police praise football fans for behaviour at Mansfield v Chesterfield derby

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed no arrests were made after Saturday's Mansfield Town v Chesterfield derby, and praised fans for their behaviour.

The force said both sets of fans were well behaved despite a containment period and travel disruption after the final whistle.

Match Commander Chief Superintendent Mark Holland said: "There was almost a two-hour containment post-match to keep risk groups apart, aggravated further by the closure of the A617 due to a road collision.

"Despite this the vast majority of fans were very responsibly behaved and both the Police and Mansfield Town, whom we work closely with, would like to praise both sets of supporters."