Police officers hit with bottle and kicked in head during vicious Ilkeston assault

A female police constable was struck with a bottle and her male colleague kicked in the head during a vicious assault at Ilkeston.

By Dale Spridgeon
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 4:29 pm

Derbyshire police have now released a still taken from an officer’s body-worn video camera as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The officers were dealing with anti-social behaviour and drinking in Gallows Inn playing fields, off Ilkeston Road, Ilkeston, when they were approached by a youth.

A short time later, one of the officers was struck to the side of the head with a bottle and had her hair pulled violently during a struggle.

The second officer was hit several times, including a kick to the head whilst assisting his colleague.

The image released shows a youth police want to speak to in connection with the incident.

If anyone recognises the person in the image, they are asked to contact the police, quoting reference 21*268476 via police social media, ringing 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111.