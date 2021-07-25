Derbyshire police have now released a still taken from an officer’s body-worn video camera as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The officers were dealing with anti-social behaviour and drinking in Gallows Inn playing fields, off Ilkeston Road, Ilkeston, when they were approached by a youth.

A short time later, one of the officers was struck to the side of the head with a bottle and had her hair pulled violently during a struggle.

Police image released after Derbyshire PCs assaulted

The second officer was hit several times, including a kick to the head whilst assisting his colleague.

The image released shows a youth police want to speak to in connection with the incident.