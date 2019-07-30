Police officer to stand trial over assaulting man before Chesterfield match

A police officer is due to stand trial accused of assaulting a man before a Chesterfield match.

South Yorkshire Police Constable Liam Stewart was investigated following an incident that took place in Sheffield on August 8 2017 which resulted in an 18-year-old man being treated in hospital for facial injuries.

Leeds Crown Court. Picture by Tony Johnson

The man had come into contact with the police, and was subsequently arrested, prior to the Sheffield Wednesday FC versus Chesterfield FC League Cup fixture that evening.

PC Stewart was charged with assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He pleaded not guilty to causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a previous court hearing in December last year.

The officer will go on trial on Wednesday, July 31, at Leeds Crown Court.