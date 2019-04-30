Police make move to reassure residents over ‘cold callers’ in Dronfield

Police have reassured residents who have felt pressured by cold callers handing out flyers in the Dronfield area.

Officers posted an image of the flyer on the Dronfield Police SNT Facebook page.

From the Dronfield Police SNT page.

They said: “We want to remind residents that you aren’t obliged to purchase items or services from doorstep callers.

“Should you feel that you are being pressured in to buying something you can call us on 101.

“You can also contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06 for advice or to report rogue traders.”

