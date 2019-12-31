Three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of vehicles in north east Derbyshire

The suspects were arrested over thefts in areas including Hollingwood and Dronfield.

Derbyshire Constabulary said officers followed a van in Barlborough on Sunday night and stopped it after a short pursuit, arresting the 18-year-old driver on suspicion of dangerous driving, stealing the van and failing to stop for police.

A short time later, officers saw a Land Rover Defender driving along the M1 which they believed to have been stolen.

They stopped it and the driver, a 39-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of stealing the Land Rover, failing to stop and criminal damage to two police cars.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police then stopped a Volkswagen Passat in Bawtry, near Doncaster, and arrested the 39-year-old driver on suspicion of conspiracy to steal vehicles.

The three men remained in custody last night.