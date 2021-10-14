Police launch witness appeal after driver suffers serious injuries in Derbyshire crash

The incident occurred when a dark blue Hyundai, travelling towards Ambergate, and a black Audi S1, heading towards Belper, collided on a bend between Ambergate and the Fisherman’s Rest pub at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, October 12.

Police say the man driving the Audi suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision on the A6 between Ambergate and Belper

“We would like to hear from witnesses, anyone who saw the cars driving in the area before the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage,” a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary added.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation into the collision is asked to call 101 quoting reference 21*594420.

You can also contact the force by sending them a private message on Facebook, or Twitter, or by completing an online contact form on the Derbyshire Constabulary website.