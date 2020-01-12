Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Chesterfield teenager

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a Chesterfield teenager who has gone missing.

Thomas Marples, 19, from Calow, was last seen heading towards Chesterfield town centre at about 5am today.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have concerns for Thomas’ safety and are urgently appealing for him to get in touch with us directly.

“We also want to hear from anyone who has seen him or has any information on where he is now.”

Thomas is white, of slim build, with short curly hair.

He was wearing black skinny jeans, a dark jacket, a grey Lonsdale hoodie and dark trainers.

Anyone who can help police should call 101, quoting and quote incident 326 of January 12.