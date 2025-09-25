Police launch appeal after man exposes himself at Derbyshire sports centre
Derbyshire police received reports of a man indecently exposing himself in the toilets of a sports centre in Moor Lane in Derby at around 2pm on August 29.
Now officers have released a CCTV image of a man who they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident.
Police believe he may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25*510847:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.