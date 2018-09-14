Police issue warning to residents in Eckington and Marsh Lane

Police are encouraging residents in Eckington and Marsh Lane to ensure their outbuildings are secure after recent reports of suspicious behaviour.

Officers were called to Bolehill Lane, Eckington, following a report that two teenagers had been tampering with a padlocked outbuilding.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Sunday, September 9. When challenged, the pair rode off on their bicycles, which they had left nearby.

The boys are described as being in their early teens and one was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up. One of the bikes was red.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting the reference number 18*432534 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Craig Allinson, by calling 101, or filling in the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.