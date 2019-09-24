Police issue updated statement on 'sexual assault' in Ilkeston

Police investigating reports of a sexual assault on a woman in Ilkeston have said the incident is "not as it was first reported".

Officers issued an appeal after a woman reported being knocked to the ground by a dog and then sexually assaulted on a canal path near the Gallows Inn playing field, off Nottingham Road on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported to have happened on a canal path close to the Gallows Inn playing field, off Nottingham Road, Ilkeston

But after making further enquiries into the incident, police now say that the "incident is not as it was first reported to us."

Detective Sergeant Stephen Blore said: "Following further enquiries into the report, which was made to Derbyshire police on the afternoon of Sunday, 22 September, we are now happy that this was not a sexual offence.

“Officers are continuing to investigate if other offences have been committed but we want to reassure the public that we are no longer treating this as a sexual assault.”

Anyone who was in the area, and has any information about the incident, should contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference number 873-220919 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.