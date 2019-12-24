Police issue strong warning over man who absconded from Derbyshire open prison

Police have warned members of the public not to approach a convict who has absconded from an open prison.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information about Yasir Nassir who absconded from Sudbury open prison on Sunday 22 December, sometime after 5pm.

Yasir Nassir.

The 47-year-old was convicted for possession of a firearm at Birmingham Crown Court in March 2017 and sentenced to 7 years in prison.

He is described as Asian, 6ft tall and of large build. He has black hair, brown eyes and usually has a beard.

It is understood that Nassir has links to Manchester, the West Midlands and Cardiff.

A police spokesman said: “If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead contact us immediately quoting reference number 1036 of 22 December.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.